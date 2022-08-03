scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

SC’s PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order ‘dangerous’, seek review

In a joint statement, the Opposition leaders said the judgment will strengthen the hands of a government that "indulges in political vendetta" to target its opponents and expressed hope that this "dangerous verdict will be short-lived".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 3:55:42 pm
At least 17 Opposition parties have expressed apprehensions about the longterm impact of the Supreme Court verdict upholding the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and sought a review of the order.

Underlining that “the principle of innocence of the accused/offender is regarded as a human right” but “that presumption can be interdicted by a law made by the Parliament/Legislature”, the Supreme Court last week upheld the provisions relating to the Enforcement Directorate’s powers of arrest, attachment, search, and seizure.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes |By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka’s law

The Centre had told the Court that “it cannot be said that presumption of innocence is a constitutional guarantee”.

“We place on record our deep apprehension on the long-term implications of the recent Supreme Court judgement upholding, in entirety, the amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, without examining whether some of these amendments could have been enacted by way of Finance Act,” they said in the statement.

Explained |Supreme Court overrides its own 2017 ruling to justify ‘drastic’ PMLA provision for bail

Stating that they hold and will always hold the Supreme Court in the highest respect, the parties, however, noted that they “are compelled to point out that the judgment should have awaited the verdict of a larger Bench for examining the constitutionality of the Finance Act route to carry out amendments.”

They further said that they “were also very disappointed that the highest judicial authority, invited to give an independent verdict on the lack of checks and balances in the Act, has virtually reproduced arguments given by the executive in support of draconian amendments”, and added that they hope that the dangerous verdict will be short lived and constitutional provisions will prevail soon.

Opinion |Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Among the parties that have signed the joint statement are the Congress, the TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, RSP, MDMK, RJD and RLD.

Earlier, the Congress had said the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the constitutional validity of some provisions of the money laundering law will have far-reaching implications for India’s democracy, especially when governments are anchored in “political vendetta”.

(With PTI inputs)

