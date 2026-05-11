Strength of democracy lies in institutional balance, says Amit Shah

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (second from left), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Attorney General R Venkataramani at the book launch of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (right), in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the strength of democracy comes not from confrontation between institutions, but from institutional balance and mutual respect for constitutional propriety.

Speaking at the launch of two books — ‘The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre’ and ‘The Lawful and Awful’ — authored by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Shah said: “The beauty of our democracy lies in the fact that the Constitution created institutions not to oppose one another, but to maintain balance among themselves.”

He said, “This spirit must be understood in its true sense. The executive takes decisions, while the judiciary conducts a constitutional review of those decisions.”