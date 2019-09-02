Street lights to school results mapped by Gujarat Chief Minister’s dashboard

On the first floor of the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office in Gandhinagar, 10 data analysts are hard at work, analysing data gathered from across the state. At one end of the room is a large screen that stretches across its farthest wall. The screen is sectioned into 20 broad categories across 26 state government departments and contains granular details related to the various schemes. This is CM Vijay Rupani’s pet project – his dashboard. Every once in a while, sometimes once a week, sometimes twice, Rupani come into the room to check up on the ground realities in real-time and take corrective action if need be.

For instance, across Gujarat’s 129 urban local bodies, there are 6,13,822 LED streetlights. Out of these, 2,143 streetlights are switched on even though it is 11 am. In Surat alone, there are 303 lights on during the day. For example, the streetlight at Lal Darwaza in Anand Nagar Colony in Surat. A phone call is made and it is found that the streetlight is undergoing maintenance.

Rupani tells The Indian Express. “Governance would be so much more efficient if we had real-time data. Because of the dashboard, if you ask me what the situation in any sector is in any district, I can tell you, “ he says. With the ready availability of data it provides, the dashboard enables his team to devise schemes which are in sync with the ground realities. It also helps his government handle a crisis immediately.

The dashboard provides the granular details of every department. For instance, he says, “in last year’s Class XII exams, the government had the performance records of each student in each school of the state. We found, much to our surprise, that there were eight schools which had a zero per cent passing rate. We decided to focus on these schools and took immediate redressal measures. In this year’s examinations the pass percentage of these schools is at 40 per cent,” says Rupani.

The dashboard was set up last year and Hitesh Gohil, who heads the command unit, calls it a ‘single window platform’ that brings all departments together. “We gather information from 600 points across the state right now and look at 458 parameters – but this will go up to 3,000 parameters over the next few years,” he assures.