More stray dog killings come to light in Telanagana, 300 found buried in one spot

The dog killings were allegedly carried out after the sarpanch and the secretary ordered them. The carcasses were recovered on Friday.

In yet another case of dog killing, 300 strays were allegedly killed in Jagtial, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. The incident came to light when dog carcasses were found buried at Pegadapally village in Jagtial district.

Based on a complaint filed by Preethi Mudavath of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Telangana police have lodged an FIR against the village sarpanch and the gram panchayat secretary under Sections 325 read with 3(5) of the BNS, and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a Jagtial police officer said, “We have recovered a good number of dog carcasses. We have not ascertained who poisoned them.”

SAFI, meanwhile, accused the district administration of apathy. “There is accountability as the district administration has not conducted postmortem of the carcasses to determine the cause of death,” Mudavath told The Indian Express. “When the dog carcasses were discovered, at first, they were inside a pit dug at the border of the village,” Mudavath said in her complaint.

It is believed the dogs were poisoned because village administrations had promised to do away with the stray dog menace once they won the recently concluded panchayat elections. Panchayat polls were held in December 2025 in Telangana.

Earlier, 120 dog carcasses were retrieved from two villages in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, while another 100 were recovered from Kamareddy district. In Yacharam village near Hyderabad too, dogs were found missing.

The complaint said the government should have implemented animal control measures, including sterilisation and vaccination, to help people deal with the stray dog menace.

“The dogs were injected with poison and their food was also poisoned,” a police officer told The Indian Express, adding that the police had started an awareness campaign to prevent the mistreatment of stray animals.

