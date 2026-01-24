More stray dog killings come to light in Telanagana, 300 found buried in one spot

The dog killings were allegedly carried out after the sarpanch and the secretary ordered them. The carcasses were recovered on Friday. (File Photo)

In yet another case of dog killing, 300 strays were allegedly killed in Jagtial, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. The incident came to light when dog carcasses were found buried at Pegadapally village in Jagtial district.

The dog killings were allegedly carried out after the sarpanch and the secretary ordered them. The carcasses were recovered on Friday.

Based on a complaint filed by Preethi Mudavath of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Telangana police have lodged an FIR against the village sarpanch and the gram panchayat secretary under Sections 325 read with 3(5) of the BNS, and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.