Stray clashes in Punjab, agricultural prices soar in Rajasthan

Farmers protest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Farmers protest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

As the nationwide strike by farmers entered its second day on Saturday, clashes broke out in parts of Punjab between protesting farmers and traders, and supplies of milk and vegetables was hit in some areas.

Business was affected in many markets of Rajasthan, too, as nearly 150 trucks carrying vegetables and fruit were stopped from entering Muhana Mandi, the state’s biggest wholesale market, and prices rose in wholesale markets.

In Maharashtra, a day after the gherao of district collectors’ offices across the state, the Kisan Sangarsh Samiti, led by the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), has decided to intensify the protests and threatened to stop supply of milk and vegetables to Mumbai and other cities from June 7, unless their demands are met.

Office-bearers of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said they had given a call for farmers’ strike last year, raising their demands on June 1 last year. The demands included complete farm loan waiver, minimum support price for farm produce, implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, Forest Rights Act, among others.

“The government failed to act on our demands, so we carried out the farmers’ long march from Nashik to Mumbai (in March). But the government hasn’t done anything (since then),” AIKS president Ashok Dhawale said.

In Punjab, Manjeet Singh Brar, chairman of Milkfed Punjab, said, “Milk supply has been affected at our seven plants across the state. There is a gap between demand and supply due to the ongoing strike.”

In Rajasthan, some stakeholders said prices of fruit and vegetables rose by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg as supply vehicles were being stopped by protesting farmers.

