Strawberry cultivation in Bundelkhand nothing short of miracle: Yogi Adityanath

Calling the cultivation of strawberry in Bundelkhand region “nothing less than a miracle”,

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday encouraged farmers in the region to grow strawberry, saying that it would help their income to increase by “multiple times” and put a check on migration of people.

“The work for growing strawberries in Bundelkhand started from a terrace and was then taken to farms. It is an exemplary work… The cultivation of strawberries in Jhansi will give Bundelkhand a new identity and will stop the migration of people from the region,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating a strawberry festival in Jhansi through video conferencing.

The month-long strawberry festival is being held in Jhansi for the first time.

“I hope this strawberry Mahotsav inspires farmers across Bundelkhand. This can increase the income of farmers by multiple times,” Adityanath added.

Jhansi District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said that cultivation of strawberries in the district was started by two families who used drip irrigation and sprinkle technique due to scarcity of water.

“At present, strawberry is grown on a total of 24 acres of land in the district by nearly 20 families,” said Vamsi.

“The idea of the Strawberry Mahotsav is to promote strawberries, and also other crops that can be cultivated with drip and sprinkler irrigation.

During the festival, workshops will be held to encourage and teach farmers to take up strawberry cultivation. We hope in the coming time, strawberry cultivation increases to 100 acres,” he added.