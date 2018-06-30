Stranded Punjab youths in US: 30 travel agents booked by Kapurthala police

The action was taken following an inquiry. (Representational Image) The action was taken following an inquiry. (Representational Image)

Around 25 travel agents were booked by Kapurthala police on Friday following complaints regarding stranded Punjab youths in the US. The action was taken following an inquiry on the basis of complaints filed by concerned families.

There were reports that nearly three dozen youths from Doaba, including around two dozen from Sultanpur and Ludhiana, were locked in various jails of US as they all were sent to the US illegally via Mexico.

North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) had raised the issue that hundreds of youths from Punjab are lodged in Texas, Oregon and several other jails in the US for over past six months and several of them may be deported soon. Their families have paid lakhs of rupees to the agents to send them abroad.

Eight out of the 25 travel agents have been named in the FIR. SSP Sandeep Sharma said that they are identifying others too and will include their names in the FIR. Cases have been registered under sections 420 and 120 (B) of IPC and 13 of the Punjab Prevention of the Human Smuggling Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App