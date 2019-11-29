Stranded after flat tyre, Hyderabad vet raped and murdered

Waiting for her two-wheeler to get fixed, a 27-year-old veterinarian was sexually assaulted and killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad Wednesday night. No arrest has been made so far.

According to Cyberabad Police, the woman was returning home from her clinic a little after 8 pm when she noticed a flat tyre and called her sister, who suggested that she leave her two-wheeler at the toll plaza and take a cab home. But before she could, she was approached by two men, who offered to take her vehicle for repair, police said.

The woman agreed, and as she waited for the men to return, she was ambushed and dragged into the bushes barely 50 metres from Tondupally toll plaza, behind a line of trucks that obscured visibility from the road, police said. According to police, after killing her, the accused took her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away, and set it on fire. According to an officer, innerwear found around 100 metres from the spot has led police to believe she was sexually assaulted.

Police are yet to ascertain the number of attackers, or whether they are the same men who took her two-wheeler for repair. As part of their probe, police are also looking for truck drivers who had parked their vehicles by the roadside.

The woman’s family has told police that every day, she would ride the two-wheeler from her home to Tondupally toll plaza, park it nearby, and take a cab to her clinic. On Wednesday evening, however, she returned to find a flat tyre, and called her sister around 8.20 pm, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

“Her sister told her to leave the vehicle at the toll plaza parking and return home in a cab, and she agreed. A few minutes later, she called her sister back and said a couple of people had offered to get the tyre repaired and taken the vehicle with them. She told her sister that she felt awkward waiting on the side of the road all alone. After some time, her phone was switched off, and when the family could not trace her till midnight, they lodged a complaint at Shamshabad police station,’’ an officer said. On Thursday morning, police received a call about a partially burnt body being found beneath an under-construction flyover. The woman’s family was contacted, and they identified the body based on a scarf and parts of clothing.