India calls for safe, unimpeded maritime transport at Japan energy meet

Attacks on merchant shipping are completely unacceptable, S Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Calling the attacks on merchant shipping “completely unacceptable”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined India’s “strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping”. This was a reference to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

He participated in the AZEC Plus — Asia Zero Emission Community — meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets.

Later in the evening, US President Donald Trump said that he was “permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz”.

After the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X: “Underlined India’s strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping. Attacks on merchant shipping are completely unacceptable. Global growth demands that energy markets are not constricted. As a major energy consumer, India will work with like-minded partners to develop supply chain resilience.”