Strait of Hormuz closure economic terrorism… is impacting India too: UAE minister

Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE, says a ceasefire between US and Iran is not enough. Any sustainable resolution to the war, he says, must address Iran’s full range of threats.

In an email interview, Saeed Al Hajeri, spoke on the war in West Asia, the blocking of Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s attacks and its impact, the ceasefire and the talks, and on the large Indian community in the UAE. Edited excerpts:

US and Iran have agreed on a ceasefire after 39 days of war and talks are on betw­een the two sides, including on the reopening of Strait of Hormuz. How does UAE see these developments?

The UAE is closely following the ceasefire announcement and related talks. We are seeking further clarification on the ceasefire agreement’s provisions to ensure that Iran demonstrates a full and verifiable commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities.

However, a ceasefire, on its own, is not enough. Any sustainable resolution to this war must address Iran’s full range of threats: its nuclear capabilities, its ballistic missiles and drones, its affiliated proxies, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On that last point, we should be clear-eyed in respect to the fact that the Strait remains closed. Access is being restricted, conditioned, and controlled. Iran is requiring ships to obtain permission to transit and is charging a toll per vessel. This does not just impact the UAE and its neighbours, it also impacts India, which depends on this corridor for a significant share of its crude oil, LPG, and fertilizer imports. Every day the Strait remains closed, the cost to Indian households and businesses grows. That is not freedom of navigation, it is economic terrorism that must be addressed immediately by the international community.

The benchmark for success is not a pause in hostilities. It is a conclusive outcome, with binding guarantees, accountability, and assurances that this pattern of aggression can never be repeated.

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How do you view the war in West Asia, where Iran was attacked by the US and Israel?

The UAE did not seek this conflict. In fact, we made every effort to prevent it. Before this war began, the UAE and other Gulf states made clear, through every available channel, that their territory and airspace would not be used to launch attacks against Iran. That assurance was given sincerely and in good faith. Iran chose to disregard it and strike the very countries that worked hardest to keep the peace.

Since February 28, Iran has launched 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 terrorist drones against the UAE alone, more than against every other targeted country. The UAE made sincere and sustained efforts to avoid escalation, and those efforts were met with premeditated aggression. In the UAE’s view, that reality shapes everything that should follow in terms of what any settlement must look like; what accountability must be delivered; and what guarantees must be in place before this can be considered resolved.

The UAE chose restraint, but that should not be mistaken for acceptance of what has been done to our people and our country.

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In conversations between leaders, India has condemned the attacks on the UAE. How do you view India’s role?

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, personally telephoned His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in the earliest hours of this war — a symbol of the close relationship that has been fostered between our two countries’ leaders over the last decade.

The level of engagement between the UAE and India throughout this crisis has been consistent with the depth of our bilateral relationship. Our governments have remained in close contact at every level, on the safety of Indian nationals, on energy security, and on the broader effort to bring this conflict to a resolution. Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on March 19. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has maintained direct contact with Minister Jaishankar throughout, with the Minister also visiting the UAE on April 11 and 12.

How far does this impact the safe and secure nature of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the business climate?

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The UAE has gone through difficult moments before, and each time we have emerged stronger and more resilient.

Our integrated multi-layer air defence systems have intercepted the vast majority of missile and drone threats. Essential services, including energy, water, healthcare, telecommunications, transport, and food supply, operated throughout this crisis with minimal disruption.

The UAE’s macroeconomic fundamentals reinforce confidence. Three quarters of the UAE’s GDP is generated outside the oil sector. Sovereign wealth holdings of USD 2.49 trillion place the UAE third globally. S&P Global recently reaffirmed the AA/A-1+ credit rating with a stable outlook, issued with full awareness of the security environment.

On the bilateral front, the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) continues to provide preferential market access across sectors, with total trade reaching USD 75 billion in 2025. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, committed in January 2026 to doubling that figure to USD 200 billion by 2032. In the UAE’s assessment, the current situation has done nothing to diminish the ability to achieve that goal.

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In fact, the crisis has only reaffirmed our desire to deepen our partnership across all fields with India.

Indian nationals in the UAE have been impacted due to deaths or injuries during the attacks. How do you assuage the concerns of the Indian community?

The safety of every individual on UAE territory is our absolute priority. They all form part of the very fabric of this country. His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited injured civilians in the hospital, among them an Indian national, and affirmed: “They are all our responsibility.” This is a reflection of how the UAE’s leadership governs, with the conviction that every person on our soil is in our care.

The United Arab Emirates is a second home to over five million Indian nationals, who have been an integral part of the nation’s story for generations. Their safety and well-being remain a deeply held priority for the UAE leadership, and our commitment to their security and prosperity is unwavering.