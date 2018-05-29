Storms kill 34 people in UP, Bihar; strong winds to continue

Officials said that district magistrates have been directed to ensure distribution of relief material within 24 hours to affected people. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Officials said that district magistrates have been directed to ensure distribution of relief material within 24 hours to affected people. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

At least 34 people were killed in a thunderstorm after heavy rains struck parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, officials said on Tuesday. While 19 people died in the storm in Bihar, 15 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh, and 10 others were injured. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and issued instructions for quick disbursement of compensation.

“While six persons were killed in Unnao in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning last night, three persons died in Raebareli, and two each in Kanpur, Pilibhit and Gonda districts,” UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI. Among those injured, four belonged to Unnao and three each were from Kannauj and Raebareli, he said. He said the storm damaged hutments in Unnao and Rae Bareli districts.

Officials said that district magistrates have been directed to ensure distribution of relief material within 24 hours to affected people. Unnao DM Ravikumar said while two deaths were due to lightning, others died in incidents of house collapse, uprooting of trees and electric poles.

The weather department predicted rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds reaching 50-70 kmph, to strike at isolated places in UP over the next couple of days.

According to officials from Bihar’s disaster management department, five deaths were reported from Gaya and Aurangabad, while others were reported from Munger, Katihar and Nawada districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) said that the Monsoon has reached the Kerala coast on May 29, three days ahead of its expected arrival. However, heatwave conditions are expected to continue across North India. The sweltering weather is likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.

