Stopping filing of nominations ruined the impartiality of polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday said stopping candidates from filing nominations for the Zila Panchayat polls has ruined the impartiality and purity of the election.

On Saturday, the Samajwadi Party claimed that its candidates in 11 districts were stopped from filing nomination papers with “the help of local administration and police”. The party also removed 11 district presidents for purportedly “colluding” with the BJP in “sabotaging” the party’s chances, according to sources in the SP.

“This is a conspiracy to murder democracy. In Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the BJP was defeated in the election for zila panchayat members. So, after that if the party’s president candidates are elected unopposed, then it will be not less than a miracle. This use of power, money and cheating proves the BJP does not respect people’s mandate,” the SP chief said Sunday.

On Saturday, the BJP claimed that 25 candidates were set to win Zila Panchayat chief elections unopposed; while the State Election Commission (SEC) announced that 18 districts received one nomination each. These elections are not contested on party symbols. The voting and counting of votes for the Zila Panchayat chief elections will be held on July 3.

Akhilesh added, “The truth is that BJP has only cheated the people of the state in the last four-and-a-half years. Inflation has gone up and the law-and-order situation has collapsed. Thousands of lives were lost during the Covid pandemic and people died due to the shortage of medicines.”