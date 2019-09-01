Stopped from flying to Germany, says Kashmir journalist-author

Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani on Saturday claimed he was not allowed to travel to Germany to attend a conference organised by Deutsche Welle, the German public broadcaster.

Earlier this month, Kashmiri IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal was stopped at New Delhi’s IGI Airport while he was on way to Boston, USA.

Geelani, who has worked with Deutsche Welle in Germany earlier, said that he joined the media organisation as an editor again recently and was on way to its headquarters for an eight-day journalist training programme beginning September 1 when he was stopped at IGI Airport.

Geelani said. “I had checked in, and at the Immigration was asked by the staff to accompany them to a room, where an officer, who identified himself as Abhishek, told me that they have instructions not to allow me to leave the country.”

Geelani said he sought an explanation, and also asked the officer to show a written order, “but the officer said he cannot share any written order or explanation with me. He told me it is because of the current situation in Kashmir (that he was stopped), and he was following orders from higher-ups.”

Sources at IGI Airport told The Sunday Express that Geelani has been detained based on a request by the Intelligence Bureau. Sources said his baggage has already been offloaded. “As of now, he is with Immigration officials. Intelligence agencies have been informed; they will question him further,” a source said.