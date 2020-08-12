Stopped for ‘not wearing’ mask, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife in spat with woman cop

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba, however, told The Indian Express that “it (the checking) was nothing related to masks as all of us were wearing it” and alleged that the constable behaved rudely. (Source: @ravindra.jadeja)

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba allegedly got into an argument with a woman police constable in Rajkot Monday evening when the latter stopped her for not wearing a mask while the couple were out on a drive. Rivaba, however, told The Indian Express that “it (the checking) was nothing related to masks as all of us were wearing it” and alleged that the constable behaved rudely.

Police said Sonal Gosai, a head constable with the Mahila police station in Rajkot, asked Jadeja to stop his car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that Rivaba was not wearing a mask. However, the cricketer’s wife started arguing, police said. “Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both parties entered into a verbal spat,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, DCP, Zone-II of Rajkot, told PTI.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, the DCP said. The constable was discharged after half an hour, he said, adding that no FIR has been lodged yet.

Rivaba has claimed that she was wearing a mask. “There was nothing related to masks as all of us were wearing it. They were stopping every car. We stopped a bit ahead and she started speaking in a very rude manner and told my husband, ‘Do you want to run your car over my feet? Who are you? Whoever you may be, get out of the car’ and so on,” Rivaba told The Indian Express. “I told her I am the brand ambassador of Rajkot Police. She replied, ‘Who asked you to become the ambassador? You should not have’,” she added.

She added that they then contacted officials and “they took over the scenario”.

Police commissioner Manoj Agarwal was not available for comment.

