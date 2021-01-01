Stop wall construction, Birbhum DM tells VBU

The Birbhum district administration on Friday issued an order to the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) administration to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road that connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan.

Birbhum District Magistrate Vijay Bharti said the wall, if built, could inconvenience people’s movement along the route.

“Locals use the route for ease of commuting. A restriction can be imposed all of a sudden. The issue should be solved amicably through discussions,” said the district magistrate (DM).

The Visva-Bharati administration refused to comment on the matter. The administration has also taken over another road that connects Upasana Griho to Kalisayar More from Visva- Bharati, which was inaugurated in 2017. During her recent visit to Bolpur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Public Works Department would take back the possession of the road from the university.