Stop the bloodshed: Mehbooba on fresh ceasefire violation

Terming as “unfortunate” the fresh ceasefire violation along the International Border in Jammu region, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said the DGMOs of India and Pakistan should hold dialogue again and stop the bloodshed.

“The ceasefire violation on the border, in which two BSF jawans have been martyred and several civilians injured, is very unfortunate and it happened despite DGMO-level talks. It should not have happened,” Mehbooba told reporters here.

The chief minister said people on both sides of the border are getting killed by the firing and called upon DGMOs of both the countries to talk and end the bloodshed.

“People on both sides are dying. The DGMOs should meet again and talk and the shelling and bloodshed on the borders should be stopped,” she said.

On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to “fully implement” the ceasefire pact of 2003 in “letter and spirit” forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J&K.

Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan’s Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.

