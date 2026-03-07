Stop reporting TRPs for TV news channels immediately: Govt to BARC amid West Asia conflict

Established in 2010, the BARC has since been the sole body which can measure and publish television audience data in the country.

The Centre on Friday asked television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately withhold reporting Television Rating Points (TRPs) for TV news channels for four weeks, or until further orders.

The directive came as a consequence of certain TV news channels airing “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content” about the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which, the Centre said, may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in areas affected by the conflict or residing in conflict zones.

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, stated that it has observed that, amidst the ongoing conflict, certain news TV channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content.