Stop migrant workers walking home, take them to shelters: DGP

Days after hundreds of migrant workers began walking on foot to border districts of Gujarat in order to travel back to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha has asked the police to stop any worker seen walking and take them to the nearest shelter home.

On Friday evening, over 1,500 migrant workers assembled outside a government office near Gota flyover of Ahmedabad, following rumours that bus services have started to ferry them to Madhya Pradesh. When asked to go back, many of them started walking. Similarly, migrant workers from Changodar and Naroda area of Ahmedabad have also been seen walking to the border districts of Dahod and Aravalli on Saturday and Sunday.

“Arrangements are being made by the state government to send home those migrant workers who wish to return. Recently, we have taken cognisance of workers coming out on the roads in few districts to travel to their home state on foot. Orders have been given to all units of the police to stop those on foot, keep them in shelter homes and then as per procedure and in coordination with other states and local administration, take necessary action to send them back,” said Jha.

Jha also appealed to people to avoid inter-district travel as much as possible, to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“People demanding inter-district movement are requested to travel only when its extremely necessary… Such people when they reach another district must follow quarantine guidelines. Police have also come to know about misuse of passes such as in Kodinar area of Gir Somnath, as many as nine persons, including a driver had arrived from Ahmedabad, using two authorised passes. However, the two passes mentioned travel of one driver in one vehicle each. However, in this case, the driver along with eight persons were travelling in a single vehicle. Also, in Rajkot rural, a private bus was seized while ferrying migrant workers to Maharashtra using a fake pass. The bus owner has been booked,” said Jha.

