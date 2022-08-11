Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking about ‘black magic’, Rahul hits back at Modi

Updated: August 11, 2022 10:42:04 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “black magic” remark, saying he must “stop lowering the dignity” of the PM’s post by talking about such superstitious things.
Gandhi’s attack came a day after Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in “kala jadu” will never be able to win the trust of the people again.
Attacking him, Gandhi asked if the prime minister was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country. “Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister’s post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like ‘black magic’ to hide your black deeds, prime minister-ji,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“You will have to give answers on people’s issues,” the former Congress chief added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Addressing a function in Panipat via video-conferencing to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, Modi had said, “On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread ‘black magic’. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency.” “But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again,” Modi had said.
The Congress hit back at the prime minister over his ‘kala jadu’ (black magic) remark, saying despite the country wanting him to talk about their problems, “jumlajeevi” keeps saying just anything.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking about ‘black magic’, Rahul hits back at Modi
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that Shruthy Daga nailed without a lifeline?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s changed?
Pune: SPPU offers free online credit courses, admissions open till August 31
Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN
WHO: Covid-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable
Explained: What is Maharashtra’s TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Telangana: Godavari water level nearing danger mark, residents on alert
Delhi to witness overcast skies, very light rainfall today
The Right Choice | B.Sc Nursing and B.Pharma: Experts outline key differences
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film