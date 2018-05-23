Stop dreaming of becoming next PM: Kailash Vijayvargiya to Mamata Banerjee 

Kailash Vijayvargiya advised Mamata Banerjee to concentrate on governance instead as the performance of BJP in rural polls have clearly indicated that the countdown of the TMC government has started in Bengal. (File Photo) Kailash Vijayvargiya advised Mamata Banerjee to concentrate on governance instead as the performance of BJP in rural polls have clearly indicated that the countdown of the TMC government has started in Bengal. (File Photo)

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should stop dreaming of becoming the next prime minister as her ambitions will never be fulfilled. “She is dreaming of becoming the next prime minister by bringing together various regional parties. But her ambitions will never be fulfilled. She had tried it earlier in 2014 also, but failed,” he said.

He advised Banerjee to concentrate on governance instead as the performance of BJP in rural polls have clearly indicated that the countdown of the TMC government has started in Bengal.

Ridiculing Banerjee’s remark of “democracy wins” on the fast-paced political developments in Karnataka last week, he said that after the terror that was let loose during the recent Panchayat polls, the TMC should refrain from using the word ‘democracy’. “On one hand, you talk of democracy and on the other, you don’t allow opposition parties to take part in electoral process. This doublespeak has been exposed,” he said.

The TMC chief had greeted JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy as well as the Congress after BJP leader and Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announced his resignation without facing a trust vote on Saturday. “Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front (sic),” Banerjee had said in a tweet.

Speaking on the results of the panchayat polls in Bengal, Vijayvargiya said despite the “reign of terror”, the BJP has performed well in the polls. “Despite so much violence, we have won so many seats. The results show that the BJP is fast emerging as an alternative to the TMC in Bengal. The party will further increase its base in the state ahead of next Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

The ruling TMC has scripted a resounding victory in West Bengal rural polls bagging more than 85 per cent of the seats, while the BJP came a distant second, emerging as the main opposition in the state.

