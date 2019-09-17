Release detained leaders, stop creating space for terrorists in J&K: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday lashed out at the Centre saying it should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s political space and release of all the “nationalist” leaders like Farooq Abdullah at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “The Government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders ASAP.”

Accusing Centre of trying to create a political vacuum by removing leaders like Farooq Abdullah from Jammu and Kashmir’s political space, he said, “It’s obvious that the Government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah Ji to create a political vacuum in Jammu & Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists.”

He alleged that by doing this Kashmir will be permanently used as a “political instrument” to polarise the rest of the country.

The J&K administration on Monday slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on detained former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, describing him as a “threat to public order” as the lockdown in the Valley entered its 40th day. Under this law, Abdullah may remain under detention up to a year, if not more, at his Srinagar home which has now been designated a subsidiary jail.

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, condemned the move saying it is the country’s “misfortune” that leaders who fought for its unity and integrity have been put behind bars.

“I strongly condemn it. It is most unfortunate that a (former) chief minister of one of the oldest political parties in Kashmir (has been detained). Each chief minister, and each political party be it Congress, NC and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir have tried their best to fight militancy. If there is no militancy today, it is because of these political parties and not the BJP,” he told reporters.