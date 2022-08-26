scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Stop all infiltration, militancy in J&K won’t revive, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah stressed on the fact that militancy will not revive in J&K if infiltration from Pakistan is stopped completely.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir and asked top officials to focus on tightening the loopholes on the LoC and border with Pakistan to ensure there is minimum to zero infiltration.

Read |J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

The meeting, held in the backdrop of recent killing of civilians and Kashmiri Pandits by militants, was attended, among others, by J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Samant Goel, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and other top officials of the Home Ministry and J&K administration.

According to MHA, Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and various actions being taken to reduce militancy. Shah said that to achieve peace in Kashmir, “security forces should strive to make the border and the LOC impregnable, and once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, people of Jammu &Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces”.

Shah “asked security forces and police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism,” the ministry said in a statement. “Cases registered under UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective.”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:52:01 am
Remarks on prophet: Days after bail, Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested

