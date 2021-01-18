Bengal: TMC leader found dead; stones thrown at BJP’s roadshow

A TMC leader, Ranjit Adhikari, was found dead with several injuries to his face and body in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. By Monday, the police had detained four persons, all BJP workers.

The incident took place in Saptibari area of Maynaguri block, Jalpaiguri district. Adhikari was the zone president of the local gram panchayat. According to sources, he was stabbed with a sharp weapon when he was returning from a programme organised by the TMC on Sunday.

According to the police, locals heard Adikari screaming, and when they reached the spot, found him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a local heath centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been sent to Jalpaiguri for post-mortem.

According to the police, Adhikari sustained a severe head injury, along with other wounds on his face and body. TMC leaders have lodged a complaint at Maynaguri police station.

Local TMC leader Sibsankar Majumdar alleged that the BJP is behind the murder. BJP’s Jalpaiguri district vice president Dipen Pramanik, however, claimed the murder was the fallout of TMC infighting.

Stones thrown, black flags shown at BJP’s roadshow

Stones were thrown and black flags shown at the roadshow of BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari and Debashree Chaudhuri in Kolkata on Monday.

The roadshow was led by Ghosh and Adhikari from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in South Kolkata. However, as soon as the procession reached Charu Market area, some TMC workers holding party flags were seen hurling stones at the rally.

In retaliation, BJP workers chased the TMC workers with sticks. The party said some its workers were injured in the attack. A huge contingent of police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Reacting to the incident, state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said, “The TMC is scared to see such a massive turnout in our rally. Therefore it attacked our workers to disrupt the rally. This shows its frustration and desperation to stop the BJP. People of the state will respond to such acts of violence through votes in upcoming elections.”

This was the first rally by former state minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata after joining the BJP last month.