Stone-pelting near CAA protest venue in Jabalpur

Tension prevailed in Adhartal locality of Jabalpur town on Sunday when a Tiranga Yatra in support of the new citizenship Act reached close to a place where anti-CAA protesters have been camping for the past few days.

Police lobbed teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge following stone-pelting.

The administration had given permission to the Tiranga Yatra from Adhartal to Raddi Chowk. Anticipating trouble, the administration had set up barricades to stop the Yatra from reaching the place where anti-CAA protesters, mostly women and children, were camping. Men joined the anti-CAA protesters when Yatra moved towards Raddi Chowk.

District Collector Bharat Yadav said the police had to use force when stone-pelting took place for some time where the rally stopped. He said a couple of policemen were injured. There were no reports of demonstrators on either side getting hurt. He said organisers of the Tiranga Yatra wanted to go to the venue of the anti-CAA protest but the administration did not allow them.

The permission to anti-CAA protesters to camp in the area ends on Monday.

