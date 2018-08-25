Stolen 35 years ago, Gujarat family finds jeep at doorstep

An unidentified man from Rajasthan left the jeep outside the house of Dinesh Soni, 40, whose father, Sunil, had bought the vehicle. (Source: Google maps) An unidentified man from Rajasthan left the jeep outside the house of Dinesh Soni, 40, whose father, Sunil, had bought the vehicle. (Source: Google maps)

A family residing at Chalva village of Lakhani taluka in Banaskantha district, whose jeep got stolen around 35 years ago, found their vehicle at their doorstep on Wednesday. An unidentified man from Rajasthan left the jeep outside the house of Dinesh Soni, 40, whose father, Sunil, had bought the vehicle from a person identified as Thakkar from Bhabhar town of the district around 35 years ago.

The unknown man from Rajasthan has reportedly told the family that his grandfather had stolen the jeep. Dinesh said the jeep was stolen days after it was bought by his father. He said that later it was found that Thakkar had sold a stolen jeep to his father. The original jeep owner was also not identified, Dinesh added.

“This is nothing but miracle that the jeep has been returned to us. My father had spent Rs 1 lakh at that time which was a big amount,” said Dinesh, who runs a jewellery shop in the village. He said that no police complaint was ever filed.

On Thursday, the family celebrated the return of their jeep by offering 20 gram gold to their deity. Dinesh’s son Rohit said that “the person who came with the jeep didn’t meet us. They left the vehicle near our house and informed one of our relatives that his grandfather had stolen this jeep to earn his livelihood. The person also told the relative that after his grandfather informed him about it, he came to return the jeep.”

The Soni family members said that the jeep has come only with the blessing of the god. “The jeep is not in the good condition but it is irrelevant now,” Dinesh told The Indian Express.

On the other hand, when asked if any cognisance has been taken, Banaskantha District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shejul told The Indian Express that “We are verifying the facts. No cognisance has been taken as yet.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App