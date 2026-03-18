India Stock Market Holidays in March 2026: Will NSE and BSE be closed for trading on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-al Fitr?

Stock market holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE closed only on 3 days. Check if markets shut for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid-al-Fitr. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in the fiscal year 2026.

While it was recently closed for trading on Holi on March 3, it is scheduled for 12 days in March 2026, including public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.

With several Indian festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri and Eid al-Fitr approaching, many are curious whether the Indian stock market will remain open or closed.

This has led to an increase in search queries on the matter.

‘nse holidays’ is among the trending keywords on Google Search Trends today. ‘nse holidays’ is among the trending keywords on Google Search Trends today.

Will NSE and BSE be open or closed this week, from March 19 to March 21, 2026?

Despite numerous regional and religious festivals, the BSE and NSE holiday calendars show no trading holidays between March 19 and March 21.