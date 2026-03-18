India Stock Market Holidays in March 2026: Will NSE and BSE be closed for trading on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-al Fitr?

March 2026 Stock Market Holiday, NSE-BSE Holidays List 2026: Despite numerous regional and religious festivals, the BSE and NSE holiday calendars show no trading holidays between March 19 and March 21, 2026.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 18, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Eid al-Fitr Stock Market Holiday, NSE-BSE Holidays List 2026: Will the Indian stock markets be closed this week? Check NSE and BSE trading holiday status and details for investors. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)Stock market holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE closed only on 3 days. Check if markets shut for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid-al-Fitr. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
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The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in the fiscal year 2026.

While it was recently closed for trading on Holi on March 3, it is scheduled for 12 days in March 2026, including public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.

With several Indian festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri and Eid al-Fitr approaching, many are curious whether the Indian stock market will remain open or closed.

READ: Bank Holidays in March 2026: Banks to remain closed for 18 days across India — Full city-wise list

This has led to an increase in search queries on the matter.

'nse holidays' among the trending keywords on Google Search Trends today. ‘nse holidays’ is among the trending keywords on Google Search Trends today.

Will NSE and BSE be open or closed this week, from March 19 to March 21, 2026?

Despite numerous regional and religious festivals, the BSE and NSE holiday calendars show no trading holidays between March 19 and March 21.

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On these days, trading across segments will continue as usual, including equities, derivatives, currency, and commodities.

Indian stock markets will remain open next week for a number of significant festivals that do not fall on the exchanges’ official trading holiday list.

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A full list of Indian stock market holidays in March 2026:

SNo. Date Day of the Week Observance
1 March 1, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
2 March 3, 2026 Tuesday Holi
3 March 7, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
4 March 8, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
5 March 14, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
6 March 15, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
7 March 21, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
8 March 22, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
9 March 26, 2026 Thursday Ram Navami
10 March 28, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
11 March 29, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
12 March 31, 2026 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti

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