India Stock Market Holidays in March 2026: Will NSE and BSE be closed for trading on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-al Fitr?

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The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in the fiscal year 2026.
While it was recently closed for trading on Holi on March 3, it is scheduled for 12 days in March 2026, including public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.
With several Indian festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri and Eid al-Fitr approaching, many are curious whether the Indian stock market will remain open or closed.
This has led to an increase in search queries on the matter.
Despite numerous regional and religious festivals, the BSE and NSE holiday calendars show no trading holidays between March 19 and March 21.
On these days, trading across segments will continue as usual, including equities, derivatives, currency, and commodities.
Indian stock markets will remain open next week for a number of significant festivals that do not fall on the exchanges’ official trading holiday list.
|SNo.
|Date
|Day of the Week
|Observance
|1
|March 1, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|2
|March 3, 2026
|Tuesday
|Holi
|3
|March 7, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|4
|March 8, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|5
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|6
|March 15, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|7
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|8
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|9
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|10
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|11
|March 29, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|12
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
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