Still waiting for Chouhan cabinet, Scindia man named in task force

A close confidant of Jyotiraditya Scindia was included in an 11-member special task force formed by the ruling BJP on Monday to coordinate within the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan, who took oath as CM on March 23, is the only minister in the three-week-old BJP government in the state. Tulsi Silawat was health minister in the Kamal Nath led Congress government that fell after a rebellion by Scindia.

State party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma is the convener of the task force that also has Chouhan, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and six others, including former BJP ministers.

The task force was formed after the Congress blamed the BJP for its inability to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with Supreme Court lawyer writing to the President of India demanding imposition of the President’s Rule in the state if Chouhan can’t form his cabinet.

The Opposition party said the BJP plotted the fall of the Kamal Nath government when coronavirus was spreading in the state and caused a political vaccum. Silawat was among 22 Congress MLAs who camped in Bengaluru for days and sent their resignations to the then speaker through a BJP leader. He is the only former rebel legislator to find place in the task force.

The Congress accused the BJP of playing a joke on the state by including Silawat in its task force. “The man was health minister, but instead of doing his duty he enjoyed himself in a five-star resort in Bengaluru. It shows how serious the BJP is about fighting the pandemic,’’ said former CM Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

On Sunday, Nath had accused the Centre of delaying the lockdown to enable the BJP topple his democratically elected government.

