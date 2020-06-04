STFI to mark 10th anniversary today

The industry has an annual turnover of Rs 750 crore. (Representational Photo) The industry has an annual turnover of Rs 750 crore. (Representational Photo)

The Solar Thermal Federation of India (STFI), an association of solar thermal manufacturers which was formed on June 4, 2010, will mark its 10th anniversary on Thursday. STFI has 39 industries as its members, which control 90 per cent of the market in the country. Of this, Pune and Bengaluru control 75 per cent. “STFI was formed to improve interface with government agencies on policies and legislations, creating product standards, collecting and maintaining industry data and penetration by way of market development and awareness programmes.

Our members control nearly 90 per cent of the market,” Jaideep Malaviya, founder and secretary general of STFI, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The industry has an annual turnover of Rs 750 crore. Over the past 10 years, India has maintained its position among the top five countries globally with cumulative installations of over 16 million metre square, saving over 10,000 GWh of electricity and abated nearly 8 million tons of carbon dioxide, he added. “In 2019 it became the third largest market after China and Turkey in solar water heaters with 1.52 million metre square without any incentives.

In the industrial heating segment, it is the only country to have successfully demonstrated the use of solar thermal in multiple industry segments and is now the role model to the world,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd