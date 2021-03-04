STF seeks court permission for Siddique Kappan’s voice, writing samples

UTTAR PRADESH Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has approached a local court in Mathura, seeking permission to collect voice and handwriting samples of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested last year for alleged conspiracy to create disturbance in Hathras following the gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl.

The STF claims to have retrieved a voice message from Kappan’s phone, which is in Malayalam, sent to another person and it needed Kappan’s voice sample to investigate further.

“Applications seeking permission to collect Kappan’s voice and handwriting samples have been moved in a local court of Mathura. The court is likely to take up petitions tomorrow [Thursday],” said District Government Counsel, Mathura, Shivram Singh.

Kappan and three others – Atiq-ur-Rahman, Masood Ahmed and Alam – were arrested in October last year, when they were on way to Hathras. The police claimed to have recovered six cellphones from their possession, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Agra for examination. The of the cellphones, the police said, belonged to Kappan.

According to the police, they recently received the report from the laboratory, which refers to a voice message in Malayalam sent to a person from Kappan’s cellphone. To verify the voice, the STF wanted to collect Kappan’s voice sample for match. In its application to court, the STF sought direction to take Kappan to FSL, Lucknow for collecting the voice sample.

They also sought permission to collect Kappan’s handwriting sample because during search of his residence in Delhi’s Jungpura, the police claimed to have found few handwritten documents in English. Some of the documents were found to be questionable.

A senior STF official confirmed to have sought permission from the Mathura court to collect Kappan’s voice and handwriting samples.

Kappan and the other accused are currently lodged in Mathura jail.