STET candidate uploads photo of South Indian actress on admit card, Bihar board may cancel his result

After the admit card of a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate with a photograph of a South Indian actress went viral, the Bihar School Examination Board has issued notice to the Jehanabad-based candidate. The candidate, who has cleared the test, can face stringent action including cancellation of his result, for “bringing a bad name” to the state board.

The matter came to light after RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal first shared a video on social media. The video showed a complainant explaining how Jehanabad-native Rishikesh Kumar had uploaded a photograph of actress Anupama Parameswaran. The complainant wondered how the male student was allowed to write the STET when his admit card carried the photograph of a woman. The complainant also wondered if someone else wrote the examination in place of him. Though the candidate has cleared the test, his name is not on the merit list for upcoming vacancies of teachers. STET 2019 results were released between March and June this year for various subjects.

Kumar, however, said the mistake took place when the admit card was being uploaded. “I had applied for a correction but it was not done,” he said.

A state board official countered the candidate’s version. “It is the sole responsibility of the candidate who fills up the online form to give correct credentials. It is true that the error should have been detected during examinations. Yet, the candidate has brought a bad name to the state board,” he said.

Bihar education department additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “We have taken serious note of the matter and would take apt action against those responsible for it.”