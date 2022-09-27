scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Stern action will be taken if central agencies target anyone unnecessarily: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

There is no need to fear the Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) or Income Tax departments, Baghel said at a function organised in Durg district

Asked about the turmoil within the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, Baghel said he didn't know much and hoped the issue will be resolved soon. (File photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said stern action will be taken if the state police receive a complaint about central agencies targeting anyone “unnecessarily”.

There is no need to fear the Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) or Income Tax departments, Baghel said at a function organised in Durg district on Monday evening.

“If you are being targeted unnecessarily then as the head of the Chhattisgarh government, I assure you that if you lodge a complaint at any police station of the state against the officers concerned (of the central agencies), stern action will be taken,” the CM said.

Other Reads |Chargesheet filed in Bengal school job scam | Ex-minister Partha Chatterjee set up dummy firms, errand boy was director of one: ED

“We have to fight the battle of truth. If someone commits wrong then he should be punished. The government can’t be run by creating fear,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Later talking to reporters, Baghel spoke about complaints regarding people being targeted by the DRI, I-T department and ED in the state.

“..We welcome all the central agencies. We do not oppose them. If anything wrong has happened then action must be taken. But if people are harassed and if police receive a complaint in this regard, then action will be taken against (officers concerned of central agencies),” he said.

Asked about the turmoil within the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, Baghel said he didn’t know much and hoped the issue will be resolved soon.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:30:16 am
Next Story

WhatsApp adds support for sharing ‘Call Links’, will support 32 users in video call

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement