SC refuses to allow reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant in Tuticorin

The Supreme Court Monday refused to allow the reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant in Tuticorin. Setting aside the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order dated December 15, 2018 which had allowed reopening of the Sterlite plant, the court said that the NGT does not hold any jurisdiction to do so.

The apex court also said that Vedanta has the liberty to approach HC with its plea for reopening of the plant.

On December 15, the NGT had set aside the state government’s order for closure of the Sterlite copper plant, saying it was “non-sustainable” and “unjustified”.

After the NGT verdict, the Tamil Nadu government had moved the top court, saying that the NGT had “erroneously” set aside various orders passed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) last year with regard to the Sterlite plant.

In May,2018 at least 13 people were killed in police firing on hundreds who marched to the Tuticorin collectorate demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper plant over pollution fears, following which the state government ordered TNPCB to seal the unit and close the plant permanently, citing a provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.