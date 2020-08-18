Madras HC refuses to allow Sterlite to reopen its Thoothukudi copper unit

The entrance of Sterlite Industries Ltd’s copper plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. (Reuters File Photo)

The Madras High Court refused to allow the reopening of the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The plant was closed in 2018 over pollution concerns.

The state government had ordered the permanent closure of the unit in the wake of violent protests against Sterlite in Tuticorin that led to the killing of 13 people in police firing in May 2018. The Vedanta group challenged the May 23, 2018 orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) refusing renewal of consent to the plant as well as its permanent closure, terming them as wholly illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires.

In its petition in the high court, the company alleged that TNPCB had blindly and without any “independent application of mind” passed the closure orders in a knee jerk manner in response to the political situation brewing in the area and according to the whims of the state government. The orders were “wholly illegal, unconstitutional, ultra vires the Air and Water Act”, it claimed.

It also contended that the closure order issued on the ground that the unit was carrying out activities to resume its production operation was bad in law. Citing the shutdown of certain machineries as part of maintenance activities in progress at that time, the company said production operation was not feasible without them.

