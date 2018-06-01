Sterlite Copper plant: Tamil Nadu govt files caveat in Supreme Court

The Sterlite Copper unit led to pollution fears, protests. The Sterlite Copper unit led to pollution fears, protests.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that it is heard in case Vedanta approaches the court over the closure of the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin.

A caveat petition is a precautionary measure intended to ensure that no order is passed without giving notice to the other side.

The state government had on May 28 issued an order endorsing the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s direction to shut down the plant. It also asked the Board “to seal the unit and close the plant permanently”.

The closure order came six days after 13 people died in police firing during protests demanding closure of the plant over pollution fears.

