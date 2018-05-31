Sterlite brass can’t be called humans if closure challenged, says Rajinikanth

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth (Files) Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth (Files)

IN his first public visit after announcing his political foray in December last year, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday met victims of police firing in Tuticorin, and said that if Sterlite Copper moves court to appeal against the government’s closure order, people in the company’s top management “cannot be considered human beings”.

“Now the government is saying that the factory is closed. If Sterlite is going back with an appeal against the government, they cannot be considered as human beings. After seeing so many dead bodies, they (Sterlite) shouldn’t wish to open the factory again. No government or court should allow that,” said an emotional Rajinikanth after meeting the injured at Tuticorin General Hospital and families of some of those killed in firing.

Interacting with the media in Tuticorin, Rajinikanth blamed the state government and anti-social elements for the violence during the protests.

Recalling that a peaceful jallikattu protest in Chennai in January 2017 had eventually turned violent, Rajinikanth said the anti-Sterlite protest also resulted in violence due to presence of anti-social elements. “Innocent people led this protest peacefully but finally this violence took place. People have to be careful when they protest, as anti-socials will hijack your struggles,” he said. “The government should control these anti-social elements with an iron hand, like (former CM) Jayalalithaa used to do.”

Urging people to be cautious, Rajinikanth said that when multiple protests take place, there are both peaceful protesters as well as those with an agenda. He said, “Tamil Nadu cannot afford to have this many number of protests. No industries will come here, nobody will have jobs here, our youth will suffer.”

He said that when governments give consent for industries, they should be careful about all norms and rules.

