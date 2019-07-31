Sterling Biotech case: ED questions Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law

Toggle Menu
ED sources said Siddiqui was asked about alleged links with a witness and promoters of Sterling.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Irfan Siddiqui, son-in-law of Congress leader Ahmed Patel, in connection with the Rs 8,000-crore Sterling Biotech loan fraud case.

The agency has recorded the statement of Siddiqui under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act with regard to certain alleged transactions he had with promoters of the pharmaceutical company. This is the first time anyone associated with Patel is being questioned in the case.

ED sources said Siddiqui was asked about alleged links with a witness and promoters of Sterling. The witness has given a statement to the agency about alleged financial transactions between Siddiqui and Sterling promoters Chetan and Nitin Sandesara.

