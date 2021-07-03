Sterling Biotech case: ED attaches assets of Patel son-in-law, Bollywood actors

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 8 crore belonging the son-in-law of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan, and Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali, better known as DJ Aqeel, in connection with its money laundering probe into the Rs 16,000 crore Sterling Biotech loan fraud case.

The ED said the attachments included eight immovable properties, three vehicles, and several bank accounts, shares and mutual funds—all of which have a cumulative value of Rs. 8.79 crore.

“These attached assets belong to Sanjay Khan (Rs 3 crore), Dino Morea (Rs 1.40 crore), Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali (Rs. 1.98 crore) and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui (R 2.41 crore). Four separate provisional attachment orders under section 5 of PMLA have been issued in this regard,” the agency said in a statement.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by CBI against Sterling Biotech, owned by fugitive brothers Nitin and Chetan Sandesara, for cheating several public sector banks.

“Investigation by ED revealed that Sandesaras have diverted proceeds of crime of Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.4 crore, Rs 12.54 crore and Rs 3.51 crore to Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Aqeel Bachooali and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui, respectively. Earlier, ED had attached movable/immovable properties to the tune of Rs 14,513 crore vide 08 Provisional attachment orders in relation to this case. With this attachment, the total attachment in this case reached to Rs 14,521.80 crore. Total proceeds of crime in this case is more than Rs 16,000 crore,” ED said in a statement.

Till now, one prosecution complaint along with four supplementary complaints have been filed in this case and four arrests have been made by ED. Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hitesh Patel have been declared fugitives by a Special Court.

ED had in June last year questioned Patel in connection with the case.