Step up surveillance, use masks, encourage precaution dose: PM Modi at Covid review meet

AMID RISING Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Modi, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation in the country, also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, especially in view of the upcoming festive season. He emphasised the need to encourage people to take the precaution (third) dose, especially the vulnerable and elderly groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a facemask in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a facemask in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

While over 90% of eligible beneficiaries have received the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the coverage of the precaution dose, which began earlier this year, has remained low. In a statement in Parliament on Thursday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said only over 25% of eligible beneficiaries had got the third dose. He said the states were being advised to increase community vigilance and create awareness about the precaution dose.

Mandaviya also told Parliament that officials had restarted random testing of international passengers on arrival. The practice was stopped in November-end after a revision in travel advisories.

Meanwhile, in a communication to the civil aviation ministry, the health ministry asked it to ensure random Covid testing of 2% of passengers arriving in international flights from December 24. The travellers for random testing will be identified by the airlines concerned and will preferably be from different countries, it said.

The passengers will be allowed to leave the airport after giving the sample, the health ministry said. The reports will be shared with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and any positive sample will be sent to INSACOG genome sequencing labs, it said.

PM PM Narendra Modi at the review meeting on Thursday. (ANI)

This was Modi’s first Covid review meeting since April, when a slight uptick in cases was seen after the Omicron wave subsided.

Advertisement

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi reviewed the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their public health implications.

Fact Check | No, the XBB variant is not more dangerous than Delta

He directed officials to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts. Earlier this week, the Centre directed states to sequence all positive samples on a daily basis in order to ensure timely detection of new variants.

“At present, the number of positive cases is very low, and even then many samples are tested using home kits or rapid kits and cannot be sequenced. So, sequencing all positive samples (where the viral RNA is collected for RT-PCR or other molecular testing) can help keep a better eye on any new variants,” said a senior government official.

Advertisement

Modi reiterated that Covid is not over yet and emphasised the need to ensure that the entire infrastructure, at all levels, is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources, the PMO statement said.

He advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the statement said. He also advised regular monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines.

India has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases since July-August. The average daily cases was 153 and the weekly positivity was down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Advisor, PMO, Amit Khare, Home Secretary A K Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, among others.

At least two cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is reported to be driving the surge in China, have been detected in India so far — the first in Odisha in September, and the second in Gujarat in November. In Gujarat, officials have said two cases of the sub-variant have been reported — in Vadodara in September, and in Ahmedabad in November – and both patients have since recovered.

Advertisement

The parent sub-variant BA.5 accounted for 2.5% of all the samples sequenced in India in November, according to data from the country’s Sars-CoV-2 genome sequencing consortium INSACOG.

Following a review meeting on Wednesday, Mandaviya had urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. He had also directed officials to strengthen surveillance.