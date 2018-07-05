Step away from extinction, four endangered species on rescue list

A terrapin and a red panda have made it to critical list. (Thinkstock) A terrapin and a red panda have made it to critical list. (Thinkstock)

FOUR SPECIES that are one step away from becoming extinct in the wild have been included in the Centre’s Recovery Programme for Critically Endangered Species.

They are Northern Indian Terrapin (Batagur baska), Clouded Leopard, Arabian Sea Humpback Whale and Red Panda.

Under the International Union for Conservation of Species (IUCN), Critically Endangered Species are those facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild, and the centre’s recovery programme charts out species-specific plan to salvage the animals’ numbers. The programme, which already covers 17 species across the country, includes legal sanction against hunting, financial assistance to states to protect the species, creation of sanctuaries, and even the CBI’s assistance in prosecuting the poachers.

The four species were recommended to be included by the Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), and was approved by the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) last month. The recommendations were made by chief wildlife wardens of east and northeast regions of India.

Norther River Terrapin, which is a species of riverine turtle found in the rivers that flow in Eastern India, is hunted for its meat and carapace. It is a native of Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Clouded Leopard, found in the Himalayan foothills, is threatened due to habitat loss, poaching for its skin and is also as a live pet trade. “The IUCN has categorized the species as ‘Vulnerable’ and indicates a ‘declining trend in its population, as per its Red List assessment of 2016,” the minutes of the meeting note.

Arabian Sea Humpback Whale is a species found in all of major oceans but ship strikes, unforgiving fishing gear and siesmic exploarations pose grave threat to it. “International studies on the whales have indicated that the species migrates from the Oman coast through the Arabian sea, along the Indian coasts till the Sri Lankan coast,” the minutes note.

Red Panda which is closely associated with montane forests with dense bamboo-thicket, is found Sikkim, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh. It is poached for its meat, and for use in medicines, and as a pet. “The IUCN has categorized Red Panda as ‘Endangered’ and as per their Red List assessment of 2015, the population of the species is ‘decreasing,” the minutes note.

NBWL standing committee member Dr H S Singh told The Indian Express recovery of a species cannot be achieved in the last stage when the population dwindles to critical levels. “The recovery then becomes almost difficult or impossible. When the species starts to decline, it takes time to put measures in place.there is a gestation period which means at least two to three years before the recovery plan is rolled out.”

Singh said in the meeting that except for a few cases, most of the recovery activities are restricted to study/research and monitoring stage. Though the recovery plan for the Great Indian Bustard and lesser florican was discussed two years ago and plan was also sanctioned with financial allocation however the recovery plan is yet to take off.

“Chief ministers have to agree, states have to agree to actually be able to roll out a programme. Preparing a plan, deliberate over it, figure out where breeding centres can be set up.it is a gestation period of at least two years. We should not wait for species reaching to Critically Endangered or Endangered level,” he said.

