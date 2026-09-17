Centre asks states to act on unproven stem cell therapies, warns doctors, clinics

The National Medical Commission has warned doctors that unauthorised administration, prescription, or advertisement of stem cell therapy beyond the approved indications would constitute professional misconduct. (Image generated using AI)

The Union health ministry has asked states to act against doctors and clinical establishments offering stem cell therapies for conditions for which they have not yet been proven effective.

The advisory, citing a Supreme Court judgment from earlier this year, said action may be taken against medical practitioners under the Indian Medical Council regulation on professional ethics, and against centres under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act. These can result in disciplinary action against practitioners and penalties and licence cancellation for the clinical establishments.

However, action against centres under the Act will be limited to the 19 states and Union Territories—including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Telangana, among others—that have adopted the Act. It is yet to be implemented in the national capital. The Indian Medical Council regulation, however, applies across the country.