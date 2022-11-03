Steel ‘waste’ sent to BRO to build border road in Arunachal

Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday flagged off the dispatch of 1,600-metric tonne processed steel slag railway rack from Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur plant to the Border Road Organisation’s (BRO) ‘Project Arunank’ in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Flagging it off virtually, Singh said that with this India has entered the “age of steel roads”.

The project is being carried out by CSIR-CRRI along with Tata Steel and BRO in which processed steel slag aggregate — a by-product of steel manufacturing — will be used in construction of steel slag road stretches in strategic areas.

India is currently the world’s second largest producer of crude steel, producing over 118 million tonnes of crude steel. Of this, around 20% steel slag is generated as solid waste and its disposal is a big challenge to steel industries. This solid waste will now be used in road construction. “This project is a perfect example of ‘waste to wealth’,” Singh emphasised.