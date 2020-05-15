Staying at home saying ‘corona, corona’ will not help: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (File Photo) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (File Photo)

Indicating significant relaxations in lockdown norms after May 17, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Thursday said people cannot sit at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that it is necessary to start economic activities in the interest of Gujaratis’ livelihood.

“Experts in the world are saying that the coronavirus pandemic is going to continue in the world for a long time… Therefore, the interest of 6.30 crore citizens of Gujarat and their livelihood are important. Till now, we have been strictly implementing lockdown. Now a stage has come where we have become acquantained with coronavirus… Now, if business, jobs, agriculture, animal husbandry, labour work continue to be stopped, then not only a person or his family will be in bad condition, but the state’s economic condition will also become very weak. It is not appropriate to let that happen. Relaxations are being given in a phased manner.We are taking steps to encourage economic activities,” said Patel in an interview to a local news channel.

Referring to his visit to a site of six-laning of SG Highway in Ahmedabad earlier Thursday, Patel also said, “It is necessary that thousands of workers, labourers, contractors start joining work, their livelihood begins, implementation of state’s projects begins. All these economic activities are also necessary. The situation where we just keep staying at homes saying ‘corona corona’ is not going to help… In his address to the nation, Prime Minister has also given an indication that the fourth phase of lockdown will be in a new form, with relaxations, keeping in mind trade and employment.”

In another indication, Patel said: “We need to start economic activities while continuing the fight against the virus… it is also important that people stay safe so that it does not spread.”

