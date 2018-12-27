‘Stay united to defeat BJP’s divisive agenda’: Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani set stage for 2019 elections

Sharing the stage once again, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel urged people to shun their differences and unite against “divisive” Sangh Parivar and BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an all-religion event, organised under the banner of “Humari Aawaaz, Humara Adhikar (Our Voice, Our Right)”, in Ahmedabad late Tuesday night, the leaders exhorted people to not get distracted by the divisive issues propped up by the BJP and RSS and instead focus on real issues affecting the people.

“We have decided that in the run-up to the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections, the more (PM Narendra) Modi, BJP and Sangh Parivar exhort themselves and their ideology, the more we are going to push back. They will try to pit us against each other with temple versus mosque argument, but we are only going to talk about the two crore jobs and farmers’ rights,” Mevani, the Independent MLA from Vadgam, said.

Addressing Muslims in the crowd, Hardik said, “We are not different from each other in terms of our needs or aspirations… So we don’t need to fight. Our fight is against those evil elements who are trying to pit us against each other… I’ve realised they (Muslims) draw strength from our fight (Patidars’ fight for quota) and in this strength lies their recognition to defeat Modi,” he said.