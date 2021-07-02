Stay off social media: Amit Shah to IPS probationers

Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday advised Indian Police Service probationers to avoid social media and not chase after publicity. Shah asked them to be sensitive towards the concerns of the poor, Dalits and tribal people, a Home Ministry statement said.

“There are allegations of no action and extreme action against the police. … the police should avoid these and move towards just action… Just action means natural action and the police should understand the law and do the right thing,” Shah was quoted as saying during a virtual address to the probationary officers of the 72nd IPS batch.

According to the statement, the Home Minister said “communication and sensitivity” is necessary to improve the image of the police, and so there is a need to sensitize all police personnel and increase contact with the people.

Shah cautioned against publicity and use of social media. “Officers of All India Services, especially IPS officers, should stay away from publicity. The urge to seek publicity hinders work… Although it is difficult to stay away from social media in the present times, police officers should stay away from it and focus on their duties. Before leaving the police academy, all of you should take a vow that every day you will make a note in your diary whether the work you have done was done only for the sake of publicity,” he said.