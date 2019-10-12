Stay in Srinagar till transition takes place: J&K to its secys

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked all administrative secretaries to remain in Srinagar on the “appointed day” — October 31 — when the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories comes into effect. Government officials have said the move is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition.

At least six departments — Home, General Administration, Planning, Finance, IT and Ladakh Affairs — will remain operational from Srinagar until further orders.

Sources said the swearing-in ceremonies for the Lt Governor, Chief Justice of J&K High Court and Advocate General will take place in Srinagar for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, followed by the ceremonies in Leh for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The order, issued by the state’s General Administration Department on Friday, comes ahead of the ‘darbar move’ scheduled to take place in two weeks. Darbar move is the traditional move of the J&K government from Kashmir to Jammu for the winter and from Jammu to Kashmir in the spring.

“It is impressed upon all administrative secretaries that they shall not move outside the state during the transit days of annual darbar move in October-November 2019,” the order said.

The state has also asked all state service employees to give preferences for their allocation to the newly-created Union territories. Quoting section 89(2) of J&K Re-organisation Act, another government order states that “the state government hereby seeks options from employees who are serving substantive basis in connection with the affairs of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir for their further allocation to the successor UTs of J&K and Ladakh”.

All departments functioning under the state have been asked to ensure that every employee provides the required information to the head of the department concerned after due verification.

However, the order states that while preference indicated by the employee will be taken into account while deciding on allocation, “it shall not be obligatory on the government to allocate the employee to the UT of his/her choice”.