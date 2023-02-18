scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Stay away from controversies, Nadda tells BJP MPs

Nadda asked the MPs to stay away from controversies. He was apparently referring to the recent controversy when North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was spotted at Bhageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh with godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

JP Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian Express, India news, current affairsBJP president J P Nadda
URGING HIS party MPs to focus on “development-oriented politics”, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asked them to refrain from controversies and inflammatory remarks and said “those who want to visit Bhageshwar Dham should do it privately, without creating brouhaha”.

Nadda asked the leaders to focus their activities and communication on the recent presidential address, budget proposals, sports activities in their constituencies and organisational activities, sources said.

Addressing a virtual meeting of BJP MPs on Friday, he mentioned the Opposition’s criticism that in the address of President Droupadi Murmu on the first day of the Budget Session, the government “did its advertisement”. “Nadda-ji said it was in a way the Opposition’s admission that our government is doing an excellent work,” said a source who was present in the meeting.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 03:30 IST
