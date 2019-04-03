Statues a reflection of people’s will: Mayawati to Supreme Court

BSP chief and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati Tuesday defended her government’s decision to install her statues inside memorials constructed in Lucknow and Noida during her tenure, calling it a reflection of the “will of the people” who “realised the noble deeds and welfare measures undertaken by” her for the downtrodden.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Mayawati said her statues came “into being as the will of the state legislature to represent the will of the people”. She said she had “perceived that the Dalit community, consisting of poor, downtrodden, uneducated and economically weaker sections have been languishing to get its due as promised under the Constitution” and “I felt I should give up my life to espouse their cause”.

“In pursuit of this” she “decided to dedicate” her “entire life for the upliftment of the downtrodden society and for achieving this I also took a decision to remain unmarried”.

Mayawati said that she introduced several welfare measures for the weaker sections as the chief minister. “The people belonging to Dalit and backward community as well as other communities realised the noble deeds and welfare measures undertaken by me. And as a result thereof the Bahujan Samaj Party which is a recognised National Party became the third largest party in the Lok Sabha in terms of voteshare. The will of the people was expressed by the state legislature with a proposal to install the statues of the answering respondent at the memorials to show their respect to contemporary woman Dalit leader…”, she said.

Saying that construction of memorials and statues is not a new phenomenon, Mayawati pointed to installation of several statues of Congress leaders as well as the BJP’s initiative to build Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue, besides several others.

The court was hearing a PIL filed in 2009 against the use of public funds for construction of statues of Mayawati and the BSP symbol. On February 8, the court had observed that it was primarily of the view that Mayawati must return the public money spent.

The BSP chief had termed the PIL by a group of lawyers as “politically motivated” and that it was filed as “some disgruntled elements could not digest such an amount of respect for a Dalit woman leader”. She had said the memorials were generating “huge revenue” for the state.

On the elephant statues, Mayawati said this was done “as a part of architectural design for ornamental purposes and not for promotion of election symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party”. The affidavit said that “it is a coincidence that the BSP headed by the undersigned has been given the election symbol elephant which is a historical symbol found in currency note of Rs 10 as well as in the logo of University of Delhi.”