Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Statue of Unity to be unveiled by PM Modi on October 31, says Vijay Rupani

Statue of Unity to be unveiled by PM Modi on October 31, says Vijay Rupani

The Statue of Unity will be 182-metre tall when it is completed. It is being built as a tribute to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2018 10:22:31 am
Gujarat: Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel review work of Statue of Unity Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel review the progress of work at the sight of the Statue of Unity. (PTI photo/file)
Related News

The ‘Statue of Unity’, described by the Gujarat government as the world’s tallest, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, on the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP’s national executive meeting, Rupani said the statue with a height of 182 metres will be a symbol of the country’s unity and integrity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had collected iron, soil and water from across the country to use them to build the statue in the state, a decision announced by Modi in 2013 when he was its chief minister.

In an apparent reference to the issue of Naxalism following the arrest of some activists for allegedly collaborating with Left ultras, Rupani said the statue will highlight Patel’s works for the country’s unity at a time when a few people are working to break it.

When Modi had made an announcement that his government would build the world’s tallest statue to commemorate Patel, opposition parties had termed it as “empty talk” but it has now been raised with world-class facilities, he said.

While the Congress had sidelined Patel, Modi has brought him and his works in front of the world, he claimed.

In August, Rupani and his number two, Nitin Patel, had inspected the progress of the project on Sadhu Bet. Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has got the tender of design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of the statue at a cost of around Rs 2,980 crore.

Patel, a Congress leader, has become a revered figure for the BJP which has sought to project an ideological connect between its espousal of nationalism and his efforts to integrate hundreds of states and regions into India following its independence.

with PTI inputs

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement