Statue of Unity seaplane service suspended again

PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first seaplane service in the country (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The seaplane service between the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad has been suspended for 15 days after the Twin Otter 300 aircraft flew to its home country, Maldives, for a maintenance schedule on Saturday.

The service, run by the SpiceJet under the banner of Spice Shuttle, will be resumed after the seaplane returns to India by December 15, officials said.

On Saturday, the seaplane took off for Male in the Maldives, where it is set to undergo “major maintenance” at a hanger in an aerodrome facility, Gujarat government officials said.

This is the second time since its inauguration on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the seaplane service has been suspended for maintenance. The first “routine maintenance” of the aircraft was carried out three days after its inauguration when the services were suspended for two days.

Captain Ajay Chauhan, the Director of Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat, told The Sunday Express the seaplane had to be sent to the Maldives as it is registered in that country and because India does not yet have a hangar facility for maintenance of seaplanes.

“The seaplane has to mandatorily undergo maintenance at various levels, depending on its flying hours and distance covered. This is a major maintenance and occurs after every stipulated flying hours. Since its arrival, the seaplane has flown for a significant number of hours, including its journey to reach India,” Chauhan said.

