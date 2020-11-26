UP: Station officer held over Mahoba man’s death

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra, the investigating officer in the case, confirmed Devendra Shukla’s arrest.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the suspended station officer (SO) of Mahoba district’s Kabrai police station from Jhansi district in connection with the death of businessman Indra Kant Tripathi in September. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra, the investigating officer in the case, confirmed Devendra Shukla’s arrest.

Tripathi was found with gunshot injuries in his car in Mahoba on September 8, a day after he accused suspended Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Mani Lal Patidar of corruption and criminal intimidation. The 44-year-old businessman died a few days later in a Kanpur hospital.

According to an FIR lodged based on a complaint by Tripathi’s brother Ravi Kant, Patidar and three others, including Shukla, harassed his brother for money. The other policeman accused in the case is constable Arun Kumar Yadav, a resident of Etawah whose alleged role in the incident came to light later during the investigation.

The two others initially named in the FIR are local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt who were arrested on October 2 and are still in prison.

